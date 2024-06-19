Brokerages Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Price Target at $46.00

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $46.96 on Friday. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

