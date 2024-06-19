Brokerages Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Price Target at $46.00

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WPP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WPP Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE WPP opened at $46.96 on Friday. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.