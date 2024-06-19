Brokers Issue Forecasts for Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LBRT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

LBRT opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,727. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 806,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

