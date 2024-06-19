Brokers Set Expectations for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

