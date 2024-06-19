Brokers Set Expectations for New Found Gold Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NFGC)

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of New Found Gold in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Found Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for New Found Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

New Found Gold stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. New Found Gold has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $601.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.18.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,805,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 348,520 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.