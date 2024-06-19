BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BT Brands Price Performance

Shares of BTBD opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

