Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £125,753.14 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($159,787.98).

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 979.80 ($12.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,324.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 969.60 ($12.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,275 ($28.91).

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.54) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,243.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 1,200 ($15.25) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,732.33 ($22.01).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

