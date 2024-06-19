Burcon NutraScience (BU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of TSE:BU opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. Burcon NutraScience has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.99. The firm has a market cap of C$32.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.51.
About Burcon NutraScience
