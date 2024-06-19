Burcon NutraScience (BU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSE:BU opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. Burcon NutraScience has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.99. The firm has a market cap of C$32.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.51.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

