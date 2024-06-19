Burkett Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,469.0% in the 1st quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,659,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.