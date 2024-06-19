BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on BYD in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on BYD in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. BYD has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter. BYD had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Research analysts anticipate that BYD will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYD Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from BYD’s previous dividend of $0.26.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Further Reading

