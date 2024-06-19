Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Up 9.8% in May

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byrna Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

In related news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,053.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $98,609.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,053.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,502 shares of company stock worth $292,019. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 94,575 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

BYRN opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $240.36 million, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.73. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Read More

