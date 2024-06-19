Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 396,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 104,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.