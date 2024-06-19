Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CMCL opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 million, a P/E ratio of 144.43 and a beta of 0.73. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.95%.
Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 678,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 266.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Mining
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.