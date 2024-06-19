Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CMCL opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 million, a P/E ratio of 144.43 and a beta of 0.73. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 678,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 266.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

