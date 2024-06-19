Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $138.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

