Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 116 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Allegion by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 712,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,301,000 after purchasing an additional 202,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $116.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

