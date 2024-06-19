Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $179.78.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.