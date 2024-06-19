Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

