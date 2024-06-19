Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $840,000 Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,412,000 after purchasing an additional 263,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $153,739,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $386.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.96. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.24 and a 1 year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

