Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 263.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $258,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $464,800,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,941.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 458,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after purchasing an additional 435,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 3.1 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

