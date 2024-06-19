Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.07 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $201.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

