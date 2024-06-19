Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

SAP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $188.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.58. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

