Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,154 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KKR opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $113.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

