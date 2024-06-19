Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,622 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Apple by 2,652.3% in the 1st quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. now owns 6,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Apple by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 10,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in Apple by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $175,436,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.36.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

