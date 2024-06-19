Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 67 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after buying an additional 512,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $271.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.