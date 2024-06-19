Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 870 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,056.65 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,020.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,028.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

