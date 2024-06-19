Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

