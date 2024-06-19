Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Canopy Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of CGC opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,562 shares of company stock worth $55,286. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $289,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

