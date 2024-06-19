Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to “Hold”

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $7.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Insider Transactions at Canopy Growth

In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,562 shares of company stock worth $55,286. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $289,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.