Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to “Hold”

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Canopy Growth Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $7.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Insider Transactions at Canopy Growth
In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,562 shares of company stock worth $55,286. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Further Reading
