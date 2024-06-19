Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of -456.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

