CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) were down 11.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 1,092,802,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 917% from the average daily volume of 107,448,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

