Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chord Energy in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $5.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.39 per share.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $145.06 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after acquiring an additional 364,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after acquiring an additional 138,957 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 107.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

