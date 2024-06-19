Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Shares Down 0.8%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 6,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 24,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Carbon Streaming Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -62.14.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 4,304.96%.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.