Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Northland Capmk

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 225,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,361,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,532,516.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,361,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,532,516.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,435 shares of company stock worth $828,269 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $3,622,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $2,029,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $2,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cardlytics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

