CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,473. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.