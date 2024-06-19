Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Short Interest Update

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARM stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 538.81% and a negative return on equity of 215.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.80% of Carisma Therapeutics worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Further Reading

