Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 36,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $421.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $430.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.57.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

