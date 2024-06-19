Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,200 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.6 days.

Cascades Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

