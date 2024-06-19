Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Sells $608,232.24 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Samuel Bates Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLDX

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.