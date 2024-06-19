Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Sells $608,232.24 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Free Report) CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Samuel Bates Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 30th, Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLDX

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.