Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

CELH opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. Celsius has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

