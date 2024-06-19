Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital International Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $5,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IQV opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

