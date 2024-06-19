Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $42.80. 35,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 211,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 2,962.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 189.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 64,421 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Centrus Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

