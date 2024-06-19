Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

