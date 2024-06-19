Chemring Group’s (CHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 450 ($5.72) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 338 ($4.29) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.27) to GBX 460 ($5.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Chemring Group Stock Performance

Chemring Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 379.50 ($4.82) on Tuesday. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258 ($3.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412.14 ($5.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 378.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 359.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,919.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Insider Activity at Chemring Group

In related news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.55), for a total transaction of £494,788.22 ($628,701.68). 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Featured Stories

