Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,573 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $2,940,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 47,519 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $146.41 and a one year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

