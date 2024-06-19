Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Cormark cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chesswood Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of CHW opened at C$3.60 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$9.20. The stock has a market cap of C$66.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24, a current ratio of 44.92 and a quick ratio of 38.05.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.20). Chesswood Group had a negative net margin of 38.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of C$68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.90 million.

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

