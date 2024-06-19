Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.90 million. Chesswood Group had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 38.49%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Chesswood Group Stock Down 4.0 %

TSE CHW opened at C$3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.15. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 44.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.77.

About Chesswood Group

(Get Free Report)

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

