Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in May

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 930,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.1 days.
Chorus Aviation Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
About Chorus Aviation
