Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in May

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 930,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.1 days.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

