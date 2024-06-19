Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.