Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $89,850,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $29,323,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $16,001,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,975,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,250,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

