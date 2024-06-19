Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $44.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Citizens Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.