Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Citizens stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $44.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.65.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.
Citizens Announces Dividend
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.