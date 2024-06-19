ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
